RK-Bro win the Raw Tag Team Championships tonight
Randy Orton and Riddle are your new RAW Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s WWE RAW from Cleveland opened up with RK-Bro becoming the new champions by winning a Triple Threat over Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and the former champion, Alpha Academy. The finish saw Riddle get the pin on Chad Gable, after stealing it from Rollins in a wild sequence.
Orton and Riddle cut post-match promos on how they are now going to WrestleMania 38 together. Orton said he’s been doing this for 20 years and he’s never had as much fun as he’s having with Riddle now. He also said he’s never used the F-word (friend) before, but he can use it with Riddle because Riddle is his only friend here in WWE.
This is the second title reign for RK-Bro. Gable and Otis began their reign back on the January 10 RAW by defeating Orton and Riddle. They held the straps for 56 recognized days.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s RAW opener at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland:
