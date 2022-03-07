Peacock President touts “incredibly successful” partnership with WWE

In an interview with Vulture.com, new Peacock President Kelly Campbell discussed being in business with WWE and how the WWE Network has added to Peacock’s streaming library.

“WWE has been an incredibly successful partnership for Peacock since launch. We invested in an incredible fan base that provides us the opportunity to bring those fans back time and time again with the massive live events that are part of the WWE franchise,” Campbell said.

“We have WrestleMania, in fact, returning on April 3. This is already one of our biggest live events of the year. And we have an original series that I’m super-excited about featuring John Cena coming later this year called WWE Evil that I think will bring a fun new take on the space for this audience,” she continued.

Peacock might also be getting more WWE action soon as WWE’s next-day streaming rights are up for grabs. Currently, Hulu airs Raw and NXT the next day they air and NBCU is pulling out of their investment from Hulu, already announcing that their shows would be exclusively moving to Peacock come September.

WWE’s next day rights are separate from anything else and WWE President Nick Khan has suggested that they will be getting the same percentage bump, if not more, as their last TV contract.

NBCUniversal paid $1.25 billion to keep Monday Night Raw on USA Network for five years, paid millions more for NXT, and also splashed over $1 billion to be the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States.