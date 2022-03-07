FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Broken Icon Comics Launches New Comic, The Adventures of Al Snow and Head, Featuring Former WWE Superstars, Al Snow and Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Marietta, OH – Broken Icon Comics is excited to announce the release of The Adventures of Al Snow and Head featuring Chavo Guerrero Jr. A wild take on Westerns, this new adventure dives further into the manic world of Al Snow. This time he’s joined by Chavo Guerrero Jr, fighting the robber-baron Richard Murdoch on behalf of the people of Judgment. It is the kind of western that could only happen in an Al Snow comic, and features the superstars with two of their most iconic gimmicks, Head and Pepe.

Following up on Al and Broken Icon Comics’ successful Kickstarter and launch for The Ballad of Al Snow and Head issue one, this new series runs parallel to Ballad, providing a way for Al to team up with other wrestling superstars, both former and up-and-coming. With the Snowverse being unlike any other wrestling comic foundation, the possibilities are endless.

Teaming up with Chavo Guerrero Jr has been an exciting and fantastic way to expand the series. A legendary wrestler in his own right, and personal friend of Al Snow, he brings his own special gravitas to the already exciting world of Al Snow and Head. The Adventures of Al Snow and Head continue on the foundation of taking wrestling comics somewhere new. Both wrestling and comic fans can find something to love. Al and Broken Icon Comics set out to tell stories that could only be told in comics, bringing the two worlds together in ways never done before. With other wrestlers in the mix, the next phase of the comics begins with the launch of this new series.

The Adventures of Al Snow and Head featuring Chavo Guerrero Jr, is launching with a Kickstarter on 3/04/22. The book is written by Eric Watkins with art by Michael Mayne (Bonnie Lass), colors by Nick Wentland (TMNT, GI Joe), and letters by Justin Birch (Miraculous, Birds of Prey).

“I’m excited to be part of another great comic project, especially one featuring my good friend Chavo Guerrero Jr. The support for the comics has been amazing so far, and I know you’ll love this one. Truly, thank you all for your support, we couldn’t do any of this without all of you.” -Al Snow

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/alsnow/the-adventures-of-al-snow-and-head-ft-chavo-guerrero-jr