Becky Lynch says she was injured by Bianca Belair

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch says she will not be on tonight’s RAW from Cleveland.

Lynch took to Instagram this evening and posted a photo from what appears to be a hospital setting. She accused Bianca Belair of fracturing her voice box during Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania. That show was headlined by Lynch retaining her title over Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat.

“Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on what went down during Sunday’s main event in Allentown, but a correspondent in attendance reports that Belair and Ripley worked most of the match until Lynch stole the win. After the match, Lynch took finishing moves from Belair and Ripley.

