WWE considers legal action again AEW, Funk receives lifetime achievement award, Purrazzo note

Mar 6, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Congratulations to Terry Funk….

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has revealed that WWE may be looking to take legal action against AEW after Tony Khan entered into contract talks with Jeff Hardy whilst he is still under his 90-day no compete clause. He said “Hardy, today, is under contract to WWE. If you say that, it’s like, it’s frickin’ admission to tampering. Even though Hardy was released back in December, he still hasn’t worked through his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE. Until that is over, he isn’t officially allowed to enter into contract talks with another company. Admitting that has happened with AEW may well give WWE grounds to take legal action against Tony Khan’s company.”

– Just announced…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Alan Maynor says:
    March 6, 2022 at 6:43 pm

    Its not like that its not common knowledge that hardy is under contract until March 9th, khan saying that doesn’t mean anything illegal has happened, he is stating public knowledge

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    March 6, 2022 at 7:10 pm

    Did you miss the part where he also said Jeff wasn’t allowed to enter into contract talks with another company? Considering Tony Khan practically invented pro wrestling (/s) you’d think he’d know better.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal