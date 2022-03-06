WWE considers legal action again AEW, Funk receives lifetime achievement award, Purrazzo note

– Congratulations to Terry Funk….

Terry Funk officially receives his Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award from Pro Wrestling Illustrated—brought to him by his great friend, “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez! Thanks to Manny for making the trip! And thanks to Seth Turner of @IPWHF for making the connection! pic.twitter.com/eIdMKkYkqY — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) March 6, 2022

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has revealed that WWE may be looking to take legal action against AEW after Tony Khan entered into contract talks with Jeff Hardy whilst he is still under his 90-day no compete clause. He said “Hardy, today, is under contract to WWE. If you say that, it’s like, it’s frickin’ admission to tampering. Even though Hardy was released back in December, he still hasn’t worked through his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE. Until that is over, he isn’t officially allowed to enter into contract talks with another company. Admitting that has happened with AEW may well give WWE grounds to take legal action against Tony Khan’s company.”

– Just announced…