Video: William Regal appears at AEW Revolution
Jon Moxley beats Bryan Danielson. After the match they continue to fight.
William Regal makes his AEW Debut and forces them to stop. Regal slaps each of them and has them shake hands.
Has the presence of the legendary @RealKingRegal unified @BryanDanielson and @JonMoxley? This story seems far from over! We are LIVE here at the #AEWRevolution PPV! pic.twitter.com/cBJuXYFoM8
#AEWRevolution @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/fZY3q6rz7b
