Video: William Regal appears at AEW Revolution

Mar 6, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Jon Moxley beats Bryan Danielson. After the match they continue to fight.

William Regal makes his AEW Debut and forces them to stop. Regal slaps each of them and has them shake hands.

