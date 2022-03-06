Strickland, Hardy, expected on AEW TV this week

Both Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Jeff Hardy are expected to be on AEW television this week.

Strickland, who worked for WWE under the name Isiah “Swerve” Scott, has signed an AEW deal already and is ready to go with some suggesting tonight’s Revolution could be his debut. AEW loves debuts on pay-per-views and the former NXT North American champion will no doubt be a great addition to the AEW roster.

Meanwhile, former WWE champion Jeff Hardy will be free from his 90-day no-compete clause on Wednesday, March 9, which also happens to be the post-Revolution Dynamite. Hardy, who has publicly said he’s on the way to AEW after he’s free from all WWE legal obligations, cannot sign any deals or legally negotiate until Wednesday.

Strickland and Hardy would be the latest WWE releases to join All Elite Wrestling, joining the likes of Keith Lee, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, FTR, Miro, Mercedes Martinez, Ruby Soho, and others.