Revolution 2022 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, AEW presents Revolution on pay-per-view, Bleacher Report, and FITE TV. The full card is as follows:

Adam Page vs Adam Cole for the AEW World title; Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s title; Jurassic Express vs reDRagon vs The Young Bucks in a three-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team titles; Jade Cargill vs Tay Conti for the AEW TBS title; CM Punk vs MJF in a dog collar match; Keith Lee vs Orange Cassidy vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Ricky Starks vs Wardlow vs Christian Cage in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a future AEW TNT title match; Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson; Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston; Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Sting in a six-man tornado tag team match; Hook vs QT Marshall in the Buy-In show; Leyla Hirsch vs Kris Statlander in the Buy-In show; House of Black vs Death Triangle in a six-man tag team match in the Buy-In show.

