Recent WWE and AEW ticket sale numbers
WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.
This week Raw topped the list while Dynamite, which was at a small venue, was the least attended show. Here’s the list:
WWE Raw – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH – 7,321 sold
AEW Dynamite – Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place – 1,725 sold
WWE SmackDown – Ftx Arena in Miami, FL – 6,631 sold
AEW Rampage – Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL – 3,544 sold