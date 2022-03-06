Recent WWE and AEW ticket sale numbers

WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week Raw topped the list while Dynamite, which was at a small venue, was the least attended show. Here’s the list:

WWE Raw – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH – 7,321 sold

AEW Dynamite – Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place – 1,725 sold

WWE SmackDown – Ftx Arena in Miami, FL – 6,631 sold

AEW Rampage – Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL – 3,544 sold