Notes on Bryan Danielson, PAC, Corey Graves, and Seth Rollins

– Bryan Danielson on PAC: “If I were going to have my son wrestle or my daughter. If there were anyone from a technical aspect who I would want them to emulate, far as everything they do being textbook perfect, PAC would be it, more so than me. Everything he does is perfect.”

– While speaking with 110.7 Star On-Demand, Corey Graves revealed the Superstar he would like to face at WrestleMania 38 now that he has been cleared to once again compete in the ring.

He said “I would say, right now, Seth Rollins, Rollins just, because he’s a guy I always had great chemistry with, in the ring in NXT. But he has just continued to get better, and better, and better, and is doing some of the best work of his career right now. And while he may not be, you know, WWE Champion, what he brings every night in this new persona with the dancing and he’s so obnoxious. And he gets under everybody’s skin. I love what Rollins is doing. I would love to mix it up with him one more time.”