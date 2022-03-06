News on Ricochet, Charlotte Flair, Tony Khan, and AEW Revolution

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WrestleMania 38 plans for new Intercontinental Champion Ricochet are currently undecided. He said “Obviously, Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville is not for the Intercontinental title, because Ricochet won the title. Not sure what’s going to happen, if Ricochet’s going to be defending the title on the show.”

– During a recent interview with Hot 97, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte threw huge praise at her WrestleMania 38 opponent 2022 Royal Rumble Match Winner Ronda Rousey. She said “What she did that entire year, she faced The Bellas, Nia Jax, myself, Alexa Bliss. She performed with many different opponents at a high level. That doesn’t mean you necessarily have the best chemistry with everyone, but I think she went out there and she reminded me of Kurt Angle. She picked it up so quickly. It’s all about instinct and she has the instinct, and that’s half the battle. You can be in this business for a long time and never figure out instinct, in my opinion.”

– AEW Revolution is Officially a SELL OUT

#AEWRevolution IS A SELLOUT ! Join us on PPV! 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 6, 2022

