Hennigan vs. Gotch confirmed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8

Former UFC heavyweight champion and pro-wrestling star Josh Barnett has confirmed another matchup for his March 31st Bloodsport 8 event, which takes place as a part of the GCW Collective shows on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Barnett announces that John Hennigan (Morrison) will be battling Simon Gotch.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BLOODSPORT 8:

-Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick

-Ninja Mack vs. Yoya

-John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch

-Minor Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

-Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai