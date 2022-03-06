Hennigan vs. Gotch confirmed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8

Mar 6, 2022 - by James Walsh

Former UFC heavyweight champion and pro-wrestling star Josh Barnett has confirmed another matchup for his March 31st Bloodsport 8 event, which takes place as a part of the GCW Collective shows on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Barnett announces that John Hennigan (Morrison) will be battling Simon Gotch.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BLOODSPORT 8:

-Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick
-Ninja Mack vs. Yoya
-John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch
-Minor Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
-Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai

