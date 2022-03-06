Chelsea Green injured at Sacrifice
Impact Wrestling posted:
Chelsea Green suffered an arm injury Saturday evening at Sacrifice in Louisville, KY. After seeking emergency medical attention, it was determined Chelsea has fractured her left radius. She will forego surgery and will undergo extensive physical therapy while casted.
I could copy & paste this caption by now… lol
Thank you for the support, calls and texts. 🖤 Sh*t happens, but @IMPACTWRESTLING has my back. pic.twitter.com/Jr47bk3TZy
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 6, 2022