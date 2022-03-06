Chelsea Green injured at Sacrifice

Mar 6, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Impact Wrestling posted:

Chelsea Green suffered an arm injury Saturday evening at Sacrifice in Louisville, KY. After seeking emergency medical attention, it was determined Chelsea has fractured her left radius. She will forego surgery and will undergo extensive physical therapy while casted.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal