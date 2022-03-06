AEW Revolution 2022 Coverage

The Buy-In

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary, and they run down the card for the show.

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander

Statlander drops Hirsch with a shoulder tackle, and then delivers a back-breaker. Statlander applies a side-headlock and sends Hirsch off the ropes, but Hirsch takes advantage and works over Statlander’s arm. Statlander goes to the floor, but Hirsch follows and slams her into the steps. Hirsch puts Statlander’s arm between the steps and ring apron, and then delivers a dropkick into the steps. Hirsch tosses Statlander back into the ring and wraps her arm around the ropes. Hirsch delivers a few picks and comes off the ropes, but Statlander counters with a power slam. Statlander goes for the cover, but Hirsch kicks out. Statlander goes up top, but Hirsch cuts her off and delivers a few knee strikes to her neck. Hirsch wraps Statlander’s arm in the ropes and applies an arm-breaker. Hirsch delivers a running dropkick in the corner, but Statlander fights back with forearm shots. Hirsch drops Statlander to the mat and locks in a cross arm-breaker, but Statlander rolls over and gets a two count. Hirsch delivers a back elbow and comes off the ropes, but Statlander catches her and slams her down. Statlander applies a body-scissors, but Hirsch counters out and delivers elbow strikes. Statlander comes back and they exchange shots, and then Statlander drops Hirsch with a back-breaker.

Statlander delivers a roundhouse kick, and then connects with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Statlander goes for the cover, but Hirsch kicks out. Hirsch goes to the apron, and Statlander follows. Statlander goes for a kick, but Hirsch blocks it and slams Statlander on the apron. Hirsch goes for an uppercut, but Statlander blocks it and sets up for the Big Bang Theory. Hirsch escapes, and they exchange quick shots. Hirsch sends Statlander to the floor with a hurricanrana and gets her back into the ring. Hirsch delivers a knee strike and a back suplex. Hirsch delivers a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Hirsch applies the cross arm-breaker and delivers a few kicks to the face. Statlander gets a foot on the ropes, but Hirsch takes her to the corner. Hirsch delivers a few shots and goes for a knee strike, but Statlander blocks it and gets Hirsch up top. Statlander goes for a suplex, but Hirsch counters with an elbow strike. Hirsch goes for a victory roll, but Statlander counters and slams Hirsch face-first.

Statlander delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Hirsch kicks out. Hirsch rolls out of the ring and grabs an extra turnbuckle wrench from under the ring. Hirsch hits Statlander in the head and hits a moonsault press for the pin fall.

Winner: Leyla Hirsch

-After the match, Red Velvet comes to the ring to check on Statlander, and has words with Hirsch as Hirsch leaves ringside.

The video package for the feud between CM Punk and MJF airs.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces a special guest. Kenny Omega’s music hits, but Don Callis comes out instead. Callis said the people were the cause of all of Omega’s injuries and they sucked the blood out of him when they kept begging for great matches. Callis says he is disgusted by all the violence on this show tonight, so he decided to not have Omega appear. Callis said it will be a great night for The Elite, because he expects The Young Bucks to win the tag titles, and Adam Cole to win the world title. He says Cole will make a great transitional champion up until the second that Omega comes back and regains his place as the AEW World Champion. Callis says the only diamond in the business is Kenny Omega.

The video package for the feud between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley airs.

Taz joins the commentary team for the next match.



Hook vs. QT Marshall

Hook trips Marshall to the mat, and then takes him down with a judo toss. Hook goes for a bow-and-arrow submission, but Marshall makes it to the ropes. Hook delivers a few shots in the corner, and then follows with a headbutt. Marshall comes back with a shot to the midsection, but Hook comes back with a T-Bone suplex. Hook clotheslines Marshall to the floor, but Marshall comes back and pie-faces him. Hook goes after Marshall, but Marshall delivers a shot in the ropes. Marshall tosses Hook to the floor and goes after him, but Hook counters with a shoulder-capture suplex. Hook tosses Marshall back into the ring, but Marshall slams him into the turnbuckle. Marshall stomps Hook on the mat, and then drops him with a suplex. Marshall delivers an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at one. Marshall goes for a scoop slam, but Hook counters out. Marshall delivers a few back elbows, but Hook delivers a Northern Lights suplex and gets a two count. Marshall rakes Hook’s eyes and drops him with a back suplex. Marshall goes up top, but Hook hits the ropes and knocks him down. Hook delivers an overhead throw, but Marshall comes back with an elbow strike. Marshall goes for the Diamond Cutter, but Hook shoves him away and then locks in Redrum, and Marshall taps out.

Winner: Hook

The video package for the feud between Adam Cole and Adam Page airs.

—



Trios Tag Team Match: The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black) vs. Erick Redbeard, PAC, and Penta Oscuro (w/Alex Abrahantes)

PAC and Black start the match, and Black delivers a running kick immediately. PAC comes back with a kick of his own, and they stare down. Penta and Matthews tag in and Matthews wrenches Penta’s fingers. Penta delivers a chop and then drops Matthews to the floor with a hurricanrana. Penta runs the ropes, but Matthews gets back into the ring and they get face-to-face. Matthews gets a roll-up for two, and then Penta gets a roll-up as well. They both kick up and stare down, and then King and Redbeard tag in. They charge at each other with shoulder tackles and neither man gains an advantage. They exchange forearm shots, and then Black and Matthews send PAC and Penta to the floor. Redbeard gains the advantage in the ring, and dropkicks King to the floor. Redbeard delivers a sliding dropkick to King, and then drops Matthews and Black with a double clothesline on the floor. Redbeard takes King down with a running cross-body, and then tosses King back into the ring. Penta tags in, but King sends him to the corner and knocks Redbeard to the floor. King delivers a cannonball senton to Penta and tags in Black. Black goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out.

Black delivers an elbow shot to Penta and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out again. Matthews tags in and delivers shots to Penta. Penta fights out of the corner with shots to Matthews, Black, and King, and then delivers an enzuigiri to Matthews and tags in PAC. PAC delivers a series of kicks to Matthews, and follows with a basement dropkick. PAC delivers an uppercut in the corner and goes up top, but Black cuts him off. PAC sends Black to the floor, but Matthews drops PAC with a DDT. King tags in and chops PAC in the corner. King delivers a forearm shot and chops PAC in the corner again. Black tags in and kicks PAC in the midsection. Black delivers a snap suplex and goes for the cover, but PAC quickly kicks out. Black applies a head-scissors hold, and then delivers more shots to send PAC to the corner. Matthews tags in and kicks PAC in the face. Matthews goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Matthews applies a sleeper hold, but PAC backs him into the corner. Black tags in and delivers a shot to PAC, and follows with a kick to the chest. Matthews tags back in, but PAC fights he and Black off. PAC delivers a double back elbow and tags in Penta.

Penta delivers a double-cross body to Black and Matthews, and knocks King to the floor. Penta delivers more shots to Matthews and Black, and drops Matthews with a Destroyer. Penta goes for a cover, but Matthews kicks out. Matthews comes back and sends Penta into the ropes, but Redbeard makes the tag. Redbeard deliver a shot to Matthews and connects with a senton over the top rope. Black tags in as Redbeard clotheslines Matthews to the floor. Black delivers kicks to Redbeard, but Redbeard comes back with a cutter. Redbeard goes for the cover, but King and Matthews breaks it up. PAC tags in as Redbeard shoves Matthews away. Black deliver a knee strike to Redbeard, but PAC delivers a kick to the face. Matthews drops PAC with a Meteora, and Penta takes Matthews out. Black takes Penta out, and PAC drops Black with a poison-rana. King drops PAC with a discus lariat, and then King and Redbeard exchange shots. King deliver a headbutt, but Redbeard comes back with a kick to the face. King delivers a clothesline, and Redbeard connects with a back heel kick. King picks Redbeard up and drops him with a Death Valley Driver.

King sends Redbeard to the floor and then sends him into the barricade with a dive through the ropes. Penta and PAC deliver a double super kick to Matthews, and then PAC drops Black with a release German suplex. PAC dives onto Matthews on the floor, and the Redbeard splashes onto King against the barricade. Penta and Black are on the apron, and then Penta goes for Made in Japan. Black counters with a knee strike, but Penta shoves him into the ring post and delivers a kick to the midsection. Penta delivers a Fear Factor on the apron, and gets Black back into the ring. Penta goes for the cover, but Black isn’t the legal man. Matthews gets into the ring and delivers a Curb Stomp on Penta and goes for the cover, but PAC breaks it up. Redbeard comes back in the ring, but Matthews and Black surround him. He delivers shots to them and sends Black to the floor. Matthews kicks him in the face, but Redbeard comes back for a choke slam. Black comes back with a back heel kick, but Redbeard comes back for a choke slam. Black spits the black mist in Redbeard’s face, and then Matthews hits a knee strike. King drops Redbeard with a pile-driver, and Black gets the pin fall.

Winners: The House of Black

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone run down the card for Revolution once more, and the video package for the feud between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston airs.

Jim Ross joins the commentary team as The Buy-In comes to a close.

Revolution



Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho

Kingston immediately drops Jericho with a suplex, and Jericho goes to the floor. Kingston follows and slams Jericho into the apron. Kingston tosses Jericho back into the ring and drops him with a neck-breaker. Kingston goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Kingston takes Jericho to the corner, but Jericho fights back and they go to the floor. Jericho takes advantage with shots and gets Kingston back into the ring. Jericho delivers more shots to Kingston and flips off the crowd. Jericho comes off the ropes, but Kingston meets him with an enzuigiri. They exchange chops and Kingston gains the advantage in the corner. Jericho rakes Kingston’s eyes, but Kingston does the same to Jericho and drops him with a DDT. Kingston goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back with shots and puts Kingston up top. Jericho climbs, but Kingston bites his face. Jericho comes back with a series of shots up top, and then drops Kingston with a hurricanrana. Jericho goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Jericho pulls off one of the turnbuckle pads and slams Kingston to the floor. Jericho tosses Kingston back into the ring, and drops him with a suplex.

Kingston comes back with elbow strikes, but Jericho drops him with another suplex. Jericho hits the Lionsault and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Kingston comes back with shots to Jericho, but Jericho counters and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Kingston makes it to the ropes and Jericho gets in Ref Aubrey’s face. Kingston comes back with a pair of side suplexes and then hits the spinning back fist. Kingston goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Kingston goes for the Northern Lights Bomb, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Jericho slaps Kingston’s face a few times and tells him to stay down. Jericho delivers a German suplex, but Kingston gets up immediately and charges at Jericho. Jericho counters with the Codebreaker and sets up for the Judas Effect. Kingston dodges it and Jericho hits the exposed turnbuckle. Kingston delivers a pair of spinning back fists and locks in the Stretch Plum and Jericho taps out.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

-After the match, Kingston extends his hand for the handshake that Jericho said he would give him if Kingston won. Kingston tells Jericho that he respects him and tells him to shake his hand. Jericho acts like he is going to shake hands, but backs away and leaves the ring.

AEW World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (c) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler)

O’Reilly and Jungle Boy start the match. O’Reilly sends Jungle Boy to the corner with a shot, and then applies a side-headlock. Jungle Boy sends O’Reilly off the ropes, but O’Reilly drops him with a shoulder tackle and then delivers a kick and a few more shots. Jungle Boy comes back with an arm-drag, and goes for another, but O’Reilly applies an arm-bar. Jungle Boy makes it to the ropes, and Fish tags in. reDRagon delivers a double kick to the chest, and then Fish wrenches Jungle Boy’s arm. Matt tags in now and delivers an ax handle to Jungle Boy. Nick tags in, but Jungle Boy sends Matt to the floor, and then drops Nick with an arm-drag and a dropkick. Luchasaurus tags in and delivers a shot to Nick. Fish tags in, but Luchasaurus drops he and O’Reilly with shots. Luchasaurus sends Matt to the floor and goes to dive on all four men, but they run around the ring. Jungle Boy takes them out with a dive, anyway, and tosses Fish back into the ring. Luchasaurus clubs Fish in the back and tags Jungle Boy in. Fish low-bridges Luchasaurus, and Nick tags in. The Bucks double-team Jungle Boy, and Nick connects with the assisted senton as Matt takes out Luchasaurus.

All four guys stomp Luchasaurus on the floor and The Bucks double team Jungle Boy. Matt goes for the cover, but O’Reilly breaks it up. O’Reilly tags in and he and Fish double team Jungle Boy. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Fish tags in and reDRagon double-team Jungle Boy. He gets free and sends O’Reilly to the floor. Nick tags in as Matt pulls Fish to the floor. Jungle Boy delivers shots to The Bucks and O’Reilly pulls Jungle Boy to the floor. Jungle Boy drops O’Reilly with a clothesline and goes for the tag on Luchasaurus, but Fish pulls Luchasaurus to the floor. Nick delivers a knee strike to Jungle Boy, and the Bucks drops him with a knee strike/bulldog combination. Matt goes for the cover, but O’Reilly breaks it up and they get face-to-face. Jungle Boy rolls up Matt, but O’Reilly breaks it up. Jungle Boy makes the tag to Luchasaurus, and he sends all four guys to the corner and connects with back elbows and hip attacks. He delivers kicks to The Bucks and moonsaults onto reDRagon on the floor. Nick comes back and drops Luchasaurus with a Destroyer and tags in Matt.

Luchasaurus takes The Bucks out with a double choke slam, and then he choke slams reDRagon as well. Luchasaurus connects with a moonsault press on Matt and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Jungle Boy tags in and he and Luchasaurus deliver the Doomsday Device to Matt. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Jungle Boy runs the ropes, but Fish trips him up. Matt superkicks Fish after Jungle Boy ducks, and O’Reilly tags in. Matt and O’Reilly exchange shots, and then Fish and Nick do the same. Luchasaurus drops Nick and Fish with a double clothesline, but Matt takes Luchasaurus out. Jungle Boy delivers a superkick to O’Reilly, and Matt does the same. Matt and Jungle Boy take O’Reilly down and Jungle Boy tags in. O’Reilly comes back wiht a knee strike, Fish tags in, and then reDRagon double team Jungle Boy. Fish goes for the cover after a suplex, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Fish gets Jungle Boy up top, but Jungle Boy sends him down. Jungle Boy kicks O’Reilly to the floor, but Fish trips him up. O’Reilly tags in as Fish drops Jungle Boy with an avalanche exploder suplex.

O’Reilly applies a knee bar as Fish delivers a diving headbutt. Matt breaks it up with an elbow drop to O’Reilly, and then Fish sends Matt to the floor. Nick delivers a kick to Fish and O’Reilly, but Luchasaurus tags in and sends Nick to the floor. O’Reilly comes back in and applies a Front Chancery to Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy hits a Shooting Star Press on O’Reilly and Luchasaurus goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Jungle Boy tags in and Matt has one of the title belts. O’Reilly takes it and hits Jungle Boy with it as Fish holds Matt back, and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. reDRagon hits the High-Low on Jungle Boy and O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Luchasaurus breaks it up. Luchasaurus tries to tag in, but The Bucks slam him into the barricade. Matt tags in, and then tags in Nick. The deliver a double superkick to Fish and then cause O’Reilly to pile-drive Jungle Boy by superkicking O’Reilly’s legs. Matt dives onto Fish on the floor and then hit the BTE Trigger on Jungle Boy. Matt goes for the cover, but O’Reilly breaks it up. O’Reilly gets sent to the floor, but Junfle Boy comes back and sends Nick to the floor and delivers a German suplex to Matt.

Luchasaurus dives onto everyone on the floor, and then Matt rolls Jungle Boy up for two. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus hit the Jurassic Express on Matt and Jungle Boy gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Taz joins the commentary team for the next match.



Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Wardlow vs. Keith Lee vs. Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

Everyone except Cassidy starts the match in the ring, and Starks and Cage quickly get tossed to the floor. Cassidy gets in the ring and delivers his kicks to Lee, Wardlow, and Hobbs. Wardlow and Hobbs go after him, but he ducks and Lee grabs them. Cassidy climbs on their backs to grab the brass ring, but he is dumped to the mat. Starks and Cage come back and ladders get introduced. The ring gets cleared except for one ladder and Cassidy, and he climbs the ladder with his hands in his pockets. Cage cuts him off and sends him to the floor. Cage sends Starks to the floor and pulls the ladder under the brass ring, but Hobbs trips him up. Hobbs climbs the ladder and touches the brass ring, but Cage cuts him off and delivers a reverse DDT from the ladder. Cage pulls the ladder out of the way, but Lee appears on the apron and deliver a shot. Starks comes back, but Lee drops he and Cage with a double cross-body. Cassidy comes off the ropes, but Lee catches him and uses him as a battering ram to wipe everyone out. Lee grabs the ladder and sets it up. Lee climbs up, but Wardlow cuts him off. Lee climbs down and shoves the ladder over.

Hobbs comes back and lays Wardlow and Lee out with the ladder. Hobbs sets the ladder up and Starks comes back. They slap hands and race up the ladder, but Cassidy shoves it over. Cassidy puts the ladder around his head and uses it as a helicopter to lay everyone out. Wardlow and Lee stop him and they powerlift the ladder and Cassidy. Cassidy climbs through the rungs and reaches for the brass ring, but they cause him to crotch himself on the ladder and drop him to the mat. Wardlow gets takes out, and then Hobbs smashes Lee with the ladder in the corner. Hobbs throws Cassidy onto the ladder and into Lee, and then drops Cassidy with a delayed vertical suplex from the ladder. Cage puts a ladder in another corner and takes Hobbs out. Cage sets the ladder up, but Starks steals it. Starks delivers a kick and drops Cage with a Spear through the ladder. Starks drags the ladder over and climbs up. Wardlow tips the ladder over and pulls it back up, causing Starks to slam into it. Wardlow sets up a ladder and begins to climb. Starks jumps on his back, and then Cassidy jumps on Starks’ back. Wardlow still climbs as Hobbs climbs the other side.

Wardlow shoves Starks and Cassidy off and climbs, and Lee climbs another ladder next to them. Starks, Cassidy, and Cage climb, as well, and then Cassidy gets knocked down. Cage gets sent to the floor, and then Starks and Lee get knocked down. Wardlow and Hobbs both grab the brass ring and they exchange shots on top of the ladder and both fall to the mat. Wardlow, Hobbs, and Lee shove the ladders out of the way and stare each other down. Cassidy is in the ring, and then Lee tosses him onto Starks and Cage on the floor. Wardlow sends Hobbs to the floor with a clothesline, and then does the same to Lee. Wardlow follows them out and stomps them on the floor. Wardlow and Hobbs double-team Lee and they delivers shots to him up the ramp. Hobbs and Wardlow rip a ladder in half and brings the sides down the ramp. Hobbs hits Wardlow with his half, and then hits Lee as well. Hobbs chokes Lee by the announcer’s desk, but Lee fires up. Wardlow comes back and sends them both off the stage with a shoulder tackle. Back in the ring, Cage is setting up ladders. Starks comes back in with a low blow to Cage and climbs the ladder.

Danhausen appears in the ring and curses Starks as Wardlow gets in the ring. Cage pulls Wardlow to the outside as Danhausen leaves the ring. Cage begins to climb, but Starks cuts him off and sends him to the mat. Wardlow power bombs Cage and jumps on the ladder that Starks was climbing. Wardlow power bombs Starks on a ladder that was draped between the ropes and the standing ladder, and then grabs the brass ring.

Winner and #1 contender for the AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow

Tony Schiavone is on the stage with a contract for a new wrestler, Shane “Swerve” Strickland. Strickland signs the contract and says the realest is back. Strickland says he can go on and on about the matches he is going to have in AEW, but he only has one question: whose house? The crowd answers with “Swerve’s house” and he says he loves them, too.

AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay)

Cargill and Conti exchange shots quickly and Cargill goes for Jaded. Conti gets free and goes for the arm-breaker, but Cargill gets free. Cargill goes for a submission, but Conti makes it to the ropes. Cargill delivers a pump kick, but Conti comes back with a pump kick of her own in the corner. Conti delivers a second, and then a third, and drops Cargill with a swinging DDT. Conti goes for the cover, but her feet are under the ropes. She turns around and goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Cargill rolls to the floor, but Conti takes Sterling out with a senton from the top. Cargill sends Jay into the timekeeper’s area and slams Conti into the steps. Cargill tosses Conti back into the ring and yells at Sterling. Conti delivers a kick to Cargill, and then rolls her up for two. Cargill gets a two count as well, and then Jay hits Cargill with a chair behind the referee’s back. Conti rolls Cargill up, but Cargill kicks out. Conti delivers the DD-Tay and goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out again. Conti goes for the Tay-KO, but Cargill counters and drops Conti with the Eye of the Storm. Cargill goes for the cover, but Conti kicks out.