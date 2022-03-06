3/6/22 WWE house show results from Laval, Quebec

Main Event: WWE Universal Title – Roman Reigns (c) d Drew McIntyre

WWE IC Title : Ricochet (c) d Sami Zayn with the 360 Splash.

Natalya d Shotzi with the Sharpshooter.

Ronda Rousey / Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair / Sonya DeVille: Charlotte tapped out to Ronda.

Big E d Ridge Holland

Happy Corbin / Madcap Moss d The Viking Raiders

Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler with a quick rollup.

Shinsuke Nakamura ( w/ Rick Boogs ) d Jinder Mahal

