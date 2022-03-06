3/5/22 WWE MSG house show results

– WWE Title: Brock Lesnar (c) defeated Austin Theory. NOTE: Reigns and The Usos attack Lesnar after the match.

– Ronda Rousey / Naomi defeaed Charlotte Flair / Sonya DeVille : Flair taps to Ronda.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn with the Claymore Kick

– MIZ TV with Kevin Owens

– WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) ( w/ Paul Heyman ) defeated Seth Rollins Via Submission.

– WWE Raw Title: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Rhea Ripley / Bianca Belair

– WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated Big E / Kofi Kingston

– WWE U.S. Title: Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest Via DQ

– WWE Raw Tag Team Title : Alpha Academy (c) defeated RK Bro : Otis pins Riddle

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM