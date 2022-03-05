What is on tap for next week’s AEW Rampage

We have a new signing and a title match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite. On Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, Sammy Guevara defeated Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship. Later in the show, Dan Lambert revealed that he had arranged for Scorpio Sky to get a shot at Guevara and the title next Wednesday.

Tony Khan noted on Twitter that he offered Sky a seventh spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, but that Lambert negotiated to get the title shot instead. He also noted that Paige VanZant will sign with AEW on Dynamite, though he noted that he is not certain of the latter because he won’t take Lambert’s word.

Dynamite airs next Wednesday on TBS and will also feature the fallout from this Sunday’s AEW Revolution.