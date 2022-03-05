Spoilers From AEW Dark Taping Before Rampage
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Rampage that will air on AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers for the taping below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Anna Jay defeated Marina Tucker.
* Scorpio Sky defeated Sonny Kiss
* Red Velvet defeated Kiera Hogan
* Top Flight defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth
* Kris Statlander defeated Kelsey Raegan
* AQA and Ruby Soho defeated Diamanté and Emi Sakura
* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana
* Tony Schiavone interviewed Thunder Rosa, who hyped Sunday’s Women’s World Championship match at AEW Revolution.
* Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue
* Jay Lethal defeated Serpentico
* Private Party defeated Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson