Sacrifice 2022 live on Impact Plus tonight

Live tonight from the Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, Impact Wrestling presents Sacrifice, exclusively on Impact Plus. The full card is as follows:

Moose vs Heath for the Impact World title; Mickie James vs Tasha Steelz for the Impact Knockouts title; The Good Brothers vs Violent By Design for the Impact World Tag Team titles; The IInspiration vs The Influence for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles; Trey Miguel vs Jake Something for the Impact X Division title; Alex Shelley vs Jay White; Jonah vs PCO; Rhino vs Eddie Edwards; Deonna Purrazzo vs mystery opponent for the either the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or the ROH Women’s World title; Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs Honor No More in the pre-show; and Lady Frost vs Gisele Shaw in the pre-show.

GERWECK.NET will provide live coverage of tonight’s Impact PPV offering. You can also watch it on Fite