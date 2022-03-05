Rohit Raju comments on how he ended up on AEW Dark

“It was really weird, man. I didn’t expect anything when I announced that I was a free agent. I thank you for retweeting it as well. But it blew up. I remember sitting there that night. I was talking to Jake Something. I said, ‘I guess I’ll tweet this out.’ We were going, ‘Man, how should I word it? I don’t want to make it out like it’s the end of the world or anything like that.’ I ended up tweeting it. Next thing I knew it blew up. You retweeted. It was later on that night, QT Marshall followed me on Instagram. I was like, ‘Oh, this is good.’ Then he messaged me right away, ‘Hey, TK wanted me to hit you up. Are you done with IMPACT?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Wanna come down for Dark?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Alright. Get me your information, we’ll fly you out.’ I was like, ‘Well, that’s pretty sweet.’ So I went down there and they let me cut a promo, which I think I knocked it out of the park. I got to wrestle. At first they were like, ‘We don’t know what we want to do because we don’t know where this is going or any of that.’ They were like, ‘We just want to see you up close and personal.’ I was like, ‘Sweet.’ It made me feel good too, because they were like, ‘Yeah, we know who you are. You’re proven to us.’ I was like, ‘Man, that’s awesome,’ because you never know who’s watching. You don’t know who knows what, who knows what. It was cool to have a company that’s upper echelon looks at you and is like, ‘Yeah, man. We know you’re good. We just want to get closer eyes on you.'”

source: Fightful