Notes on Finn Balor and Brodie Lee

– Finn Balor during a recent interview, states NXT 2.0 was a necessary change…



I think it was needed. I don’t want to say it was getting stale, but you know, having been there for, I think it was about a year and a half into my second run, I felt like all the matches had taken place, or like it was kind of going on like a cycle over and over again, and that something needed to change. I remember watching the WarGames much. There were four relatively new guys in the ring with the four experienced guys, and it’s just incredible. It’s like something completely fresh. Maybe I’m just so jaded and so exhausted from seeing so much over the years. But that was something really, really cool.

– Brodie Lee You Will Never Be Forgotten…