Knoxville vs. Zayn confirmed for WrestleMania Sunday
Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is going to WrestleMania 38.
WWE has officially announced Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.
As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Ricochet defeat Zayn to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title, thanks to a distraction by Knoxville. Zayn was later filmed ranting backstage, where he challenged Knoxville to a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Knoxville later spoke with Kayla Braxton and accepted the challenge, saying he’s put his body through more than Zayn has and he’s not scared to get in the ring with a low-down cheat like Zayn.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with SmackDown footage of Knoxville and Zayn:
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Night Two Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
Seth Rollins vs. TBA
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. Ricochet (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
TBA vs. Alpha Academy (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Multi-Team Match
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. TBA vs. The Usos (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)
