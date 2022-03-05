Hikaru Shida returns on AEW Rampage

Last night’s AEW Rampage featured Serena Deeb holding another one of her 5-minute challenges, which the Professor managed to win with ease.

However, former AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida would make her return and go after Deeb, who had injured Shida with a kendo stick back in January. Shida managed to land some vicious kendo stick shots of her own before Deeb retreated to the backstage area.

Deeb and Shida had been in the midst of an intense feud that has seen them face each other multiple times, but it seems they will be facing off at least once more. When that match will take place has yet to be determined.