Erick Redbeard appears on Rampage, aligns with The Death Triangle

Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE, appeared on the live AEW Rampage last night and will be wrestling on Revolution tomorrow night.

Redbeard will be part of a trios match involving the Death Triangle versus The House of Black.

During Rampage, Alex Abrahantes challenged The House of Black for tomorrow in a trios match. House of Black suddenly appeared in the ring after the lights went out but Abrahantes had a surprise for them, saying he won’t be the third person in the Death Triangle. Erick Redbeard then ran to the ring as a brawl ensued, with security trying to break it up.

And with that, Redbeard will now join Penta and PAC to take on Black, King, and Matthews in a trios match.

This is Redbeard’s second appearance in AEW. He previously appeared during the Brodie Lee memorial show.