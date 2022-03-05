Chris Bey Teases A Possible AEW Appearance: “It’s Just A Matter Of Time”

IMPACT star Chris Bey recently joined Cultaholic’s ‘Straight To Hell’ show, where the former X-Division champion spoke about why this is a great time for professional wrestling before teasing a potential appearance in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why this is the greatest time for professional wrestling:

I think this is the greatest time for professional wrestling and to be a pro wrestling fan because all these doors that have kept talents separate for so long are finally being able to be open and you’re able to plant these dream match scenarios and see things that you’d never thought you see before and so many people have been asking me since the inception of AEW, when am I gonna gonna be in AEW? When am I gonna wrestle in AEW? Am I gonna show up? As soon as when Jay White showed up in AEW, I think I was in the gym and my phone was just blowing up and everyone was like, ‘Yo, are you at AEW!? Are you at AEW!?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I see, I’m like, ‘Oh nice. Jay just showed up over there’ so, I always know that we have unlimited reach with the Bullet Club and with everything that we do.

On potentially showing up in AEW:

For me to show up in AEW, I think it’s a matter of time. It’s just a matter of time and I think the only way to find out is by watching AEW and watching Bullet Club very closely and following the signs because I like to leave little crumbs every now and then so you if can peep the crumbs, you’ll follow the trail and you’ll see where we lead.