Lesnar’s MSG mystery opponent revealed, destroyed by Reigns

Mar 5, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Austin Theory took Bobby Lashley’s spot at the MSG house show tonight and faced
Brock Lesnar.

After Lesnar squashed Theory in the MSG main event, Roman Reigns came out and bloodied Lesnar with the steel steps.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal