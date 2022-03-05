Lesnar’s MSG mystery opponent revealed, destroyed by Reigns
Austin Theory took Bobby Lashley’s spot at the MSG house show tonight and faced
Brock Lesnar.
Brock’s mystery opponent is Austin Theory #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/5XvNVO67W6
— Matt (@SquishySnapple) March 6, 2022
Brock Squashes Theory. #WWE #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/pIIPgGgfPE
— Nikki (@HallowQweenn) March 6, 2022
After Lesnar squashed Theory in the MSG main event, Roman Reigns came out and bloodied Lesnar with the steel steps.
Things have escalated in the Garden. pic.twitter.com/XsRWvqTGqd
— Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) March 6, 2022
Roman, The Usos, and Paul Heyman (?) attacked Brock after the match! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/WgiKTMlkgE
— Matt (@SquishySnapple) March 6, 2022