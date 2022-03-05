Arn Anderson doesn’t understand why the fans boo Cody Rhodes

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW’s Arn Anderson discussed the fans rejecting Codyhref=”https://www.gerweck.net/2009/09/02/cody-rhodes/”>Cody Rhodes, AEW CEO Tony Khan, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Arn Anderson on the fans rejecting Cody Rhodes: “All Cody does is go out there, be handsome, be in good shape, do some incredible stuff, take a Diamond Cutter off the top of a ladder. He does everything you could possibly do to endear yourself to the family or to the audience, I guess I better call them. They are our family, but he does everything he can do to try to endear himself and they boo the crap out of him. I’ve tried to figure it out. I don’t know. If anybody has the answer, please let me know so I can slap it into him because I’ve tried everything.”

His thoughts on Tony Khan: “I sing Tony’s praises all the time to anybody that will listen, and it’s not just because he’s my boss. It’s because of the kind of man he is, the kind of human is, and the kind of wrestling boss he is. You know, if the fans haven’t figured it out, and I’m pretty sure they have by now, he listens. He asks questions. ‘What do you want to see? Who do you want to see? What do you want AEW programming to be,’ versus guys in the past that say ‘Here’s what we’re putting on television. Here’s our product. Take it or leave it. This is what we’re giving you.’ And when you have someone that understands wrestling fans like that and actually is concerned, and more so wants to produce a product that they’re going to enjoy, that they can call their own, that’s who Tony Khan is.”