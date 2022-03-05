All six participants of the Face of the Revolution ladder match finalized

The competitors of the Face of the Revolution ladder match for tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view were finalized last night on the live Rampage from Orlando.

Six AEW wrestlers will be part of this match with the winner getting a future TNT title shot against whoever the champion may be.

The six stars who through qualifying matches got a ticket for tomorrow’s show are Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, Wardlow, Ricky Starks, and Christian Cage.

Cage had not wrestled in a few months and was back in action yesterday beating Ethan Page to advance.