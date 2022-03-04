WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

The Road to WrestleMania 38 continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Tonight’s SmackDown will be headlined by Ronda Rousey wrestling her first-ever blue brand match as she goes up against Sonya Deville.

It’s believed that there may be some sort of follow-up to Pat McAfee’s interview with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon on tonight’s show, but nothing is official. McAfee vs. McMahon in some form is still rumored for WrestleMania 38, and while McAfee agreed to wrestle on The Grandest Stage of Them All during the interview, Vince said they would find him a worthy opponent.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Ricochet

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Viking Raiders

* Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.