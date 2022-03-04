WrestleMania Battle Royal news

WWE is set to bring back the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year.

WWE often uses the Battle Royals to give WrestleMania spots to wrestlers who aren’t booked in their own programs on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and that will be the case again this year.

The current plan calls for the third WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal to take place during Night 1 or Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the eighth Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will not take place on WrestleMania, but it is scheduled to happen this year.

It was noted that the Andre Battle Royal will take place during the go-home RAW on March 28 from Pittsburgh, or the go-home SmackDown on April 1 from Dallas. This is what happened with the 2021 Andre Battle Royal as it aired on the Friday night before WrestleMania 37.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night Two: Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. TBA

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Pat McAfee vs. Vince McMahon

Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Alpha Academy (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor