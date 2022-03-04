Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar news

New details have been revealed on what WWE has planned for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns coming out of their Winner Takes All Title Unification bout at WrestleMania 38.

As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that Lesnar vs. Reigns will be a Title Unification match, meaning there will be one champion at the end of WrestleMania 38 Sunday. It was recently reported that there was a feeling within WWE that one champion is not feasible for RAW and SmackDown in the modern environment, mainly because of the networks, FOX and the USA Network, wanting their own top champion.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the winner of Lesnar vs. Reigns will be crowned the Unified WWE Champion, but internally it’s already conceded that the single unified champion is temporary.

“It will change (from one champion again) because it’s not plausible, not for either’s schedule, not for the networks, not for the long term,” a WWE source noted.

There’s no word yet on how WWE will get back to having two champions, or how long they will go with the single champion, but we will keep you updated.

WWE is now billing Lesnar vs. Reigns as the biggest match in company history.

Stay tuned for more on Lesnar vs. Reigns. Below is the current WrestleMania 38 card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night Two: Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee

Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (c)