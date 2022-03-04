RJ City’s Road to AEW Revolution series to premiere

AEW has announced a new YouTube series with indie star and former WWE Digital personality, RJ City.

“RJ City’s Road to Revolution” will begin airing on YouTube tomorrow, and will lead up to Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on what the series will consist of, but AEW President Tony Khan noted earlier this week that City came to town to help AEW create some content.

Stay tuned for more on AEW Revolution Weekend. Below is AEW’s announcement on the new series with RJ: