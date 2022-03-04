New Chris Jericho trademark filing

AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed to trademark another nickname.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that Jericho filed to trademark “Sports Entertainer” on February 28.

This new filing comes after Jericho filed to trademark “The Influencer” a few weeks back.

Jericho’s trademark filing for “Sports Entertainer” is for general pro wrestling and merchandise use. He included the following use descriptions with his USPTO filing:

“Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, musician, or podcaster; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, musician, or podcaster; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, musician, or podcaster; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler, musician, or podcaster in the field of professional wrestling, music, or podcasting for entertainment purposes”

Jericho is set to wrestle Eddie Kingston this Sunday at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

