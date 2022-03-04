Michael Elgin files a lawsuit against Impact Wrestling

Michael Elgin filed a lawsuit against IMPACT Wrestling on February 8, claiming breach of contract.

Elgin (Aaron Frobel) is seeking “not less than” five million dollars in compensatory damages from a “material breach” of his “Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, Professional Wrestler Booking Agreement”, specifically financial incentives to be paid to him for his in ring performances, training, social media, merchandise and royalties.

Elgin was suspended by IMPACT in June 2020 after allegations against him during the Speaking Out movement. He would remain suspended until “further review” into the allegations were complete. He did not return to IMPACT television. His contract with the company expired on March 1.

Elgin states in the lawsuit that Scott D’Amore, Executive Vice President for IMPACT Wrestling, announced on June 22, 2020 that two wrestlers were terminated and that he was being “suspended, pending an investigation into allegations.”

He claims that in conversations with D’Amore, “he was told there would be no investigation into allegations.” He also alleges that, on or about December 10, 2010, D’Amore confirmed there was no investigation by email, stating, “the company’s decision not to utilize you in further programming was not based on any investigation beyond the public disclosures (and your responses thereto) at the time.” A copy of the email was entered as an exhibit into the lawsuit.

Impact Wrestling has yet to respond to the lawsuit.