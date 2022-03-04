WWE SmackDown Report – 3/4/2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with Paul Heyman backstage. Heyman introduces himself and we see still shots of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the screen. Heyman says tonight SmackDown will be blessed with Reigns’ presence and an opportunity to acknowledge him. We cut over to Ronda Rousey now. She hypes her blue brand in-ring debut and says the match with Sonya Deville will be one to remember and she will show Deville that SmackDown isn’t just the name of the show. We cut to Deville now. She says the only thing memorable about Rousey’s first SmackDown match will be her first SmackDown loss because nothing can compete with the power of authority. We go to The Viking Raiders now. They say SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have been playing hide & seek but Vikings don’t play games, they raid and tonight they will rip the titles from whatever is left of them. We go to The Usos now. They dismiss what The Vikings just said and knock them for their size. They are The Ones. We go to Ricochet now. He takes shots at WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn but gives him some props for his work, and says he won’t be champion after tonight. We go to Sami now. Sami mentions Johnny Knoxville and Shinsuke Nakamura, and says after tonight everyone will be calling him the greatest Intercontinental Champion. Sami walks off.

– We’re live from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We see how Zayn took out Johnny Knoxville last week. Ricochet is out next.

The bell rings and Ricochet rushes Zayn, taking him down for a close 2 count. Ricochet can’t believe it. Ricochet continues to mount quick offense. Ricochet with a dropkick now. Ricochet springboards in from the apron but rolls through. Sami with a big clothesline for a 2 count.

Sami grounds Ricochet now and works him over with right hands. More back and forth between the two. Sami blocks a kick on the apron, then nails a big German suplex on the apron. Ricochet lands hard on the edge of the apron, then falls to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Zayn talks trash from the second rope while Ricochet is down. Ricochet jumps up and rocks Sami with a kick for another close 2 count. Ricochet ends up springboarding in from the apron but Sami catches him in mid-air and turns it into a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Ricochet works Sami over, then blocks an Exploder suplex and rolls him for a 2 count.

Ricochet knocks Sami’s legs out and hits a standing moonsault for another close 2 count. Ricochet comes right back with a stiff shot to drop Sami and send him to the floor to regroup. Ricochet runs the ropes and flips over the top, taking Zayn down on the floor for a big pop. Ricochet brings it back in the ring and goes to the top. Zayn cuts Ricochet off and knocks him back to the floor.

Sami is all smiles as the referee counts while Ricochet is down at ringside. Sami goes to bring Ricochet back in but the Jackass music starts up and out comes Johnny Knoxville to a pop.

Knoxville is showing off his t-shirt that calls Zayn a chump. Zayn enters the ring and yells at Knoxville but Knoxville hops back off the apron, still taunting Sami. Ricochet comes back into the ring and spikes Zayn into the mat with the modified hurricanrana, then pins him for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Zayn seethes as Knoxville taunts him.

– We see highlights of Vince McMahon on The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee talks about competing at WrestleMania 38 and says he may not be ready physically but he’s ready to go. We see a backstage shot of Mr. McMahon’s office door, and he is here tonight. Back to commercial.

– We see what happened with Sami Zayn, Johnny Knoxville and new WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet before the break. Sami is backstage now, throwing a fit and seething. He spots the camera man and starts ranting into the camera. Zayn then challenges Knoxville to a match at WrestleMania 38.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Superstar Austin Theory to boos. Theory says he competes on RAW and he is the protege of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who is here tonight. Theory says he goes where Vince goes. Theory addresses Pat McAfee and says Vince was on his show because he set him up. Ricochet says McAfee probably thinks Vince likes him, but he does everything for a reason and like everyone else, he thinks McAfee is a loud mouth who needs to shut up. Theory asks McAfee what he’s going to do when his mouth is wired shut.

Theory goes to ringside and McAfee stands up. Theory says he is McAfee’s opponent for WrestleMania 38, and he’s going to beat McAfee to a pulp. Theory smacks McAfee and walks off. McAfee stands on top of the announce table and tells Theory to come back, calling him a little bitch. Theory backs away to the stage, taunting McAfee and stopping to take a selfie. McAfee looks on from the announce table as Michael Cole tries to calm him down. McAfee puts his headset back on and keeps asking who Theory is. McAfee is furious and at one point blames Cole for what just happened. Cole says he had no idea what was going to happen. Cole asks if what Theory did hurt, and McAfee says it did not.

Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella

We go back to the ring and out comes Naomi with Sasha Banks. Naomi hits the apron to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and McAfee vs. Theory is confirmed by Cole. Naomi and Banks wait in the ring as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions come out next – Carmella with Queen Zelina Vega. These two teams will face off at WrestleMania 38. We see a pre-recorded backstage promo with Carmella and Vega talking about their opponents. The bell rings and Carmella immediately goes to her crew at ringside to put her mask on as fans boo.

Carmella comes back in but Naomi kicks her in the head on the apron. Naomi brings Carmella in and goes to the top but Carmella cuts her off with a distraction by Vega. Carmella sends Naomi to the mat and works her over, then grounds her. They trade shots and counters. Naomi with a big kick to the face for a 2 count. Carmella turns it around in the corner and unloads with lefts and rights as the referee backs her off.

Vega gets on the apron to interfere but Banks heads over and pulls her off, then hits a Meteora into the steel ring steps. Naomi drops Carmella and hits the split-legged moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Naomi

– After the match, the music hits as Naomi and Banks cerebrate and dance in the middle of the ring. They then taunt the champs at ringside.

– Happy Baron Corbin is backstage playing poker with Madcap Moss and some of their friends. He gives Drew McIntyre some props but touts some of his WrestleMania success, including his win over WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. He says Drew will be just another feather in his fedora. He talks about putting Drew in a retirement home. Corbin gets Moss to crack another joke on McIntyre. The TV screen in the room turns on and shows McIntyre making his way to the ring.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. He stops and the pyro goes off on the stage. Drew then heads to the ring and poses in the corner as fire shoots up from the ring poss. Drew stands tall to a pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew looks on as Jinder Mahal makes his way out with Shanky. We see Happy Baron Corbin and his friends watching backstage, they have paused their poker game. Jinder and Drew lock up but break. Drew catches a kick but Jinder rocks him and beats him down off a distraction from the referee. Drew runs over Jinder with a shoulder. Drew with big chops now. Jinder ducks a chop and levels Drew with a kick for a 2 count.

Jinder grounds Drew by his arm now. Drew comes back and nails a big throw across the ring. Drew with another throw out of the corner. Drew ducks Jinder and drops him with a neckbreaker. Drew kips up for a pop. Shanky swings on the apron but Drew ducks and sends him face-first into the ring post.

Jinder tries for The Khallas off the distraction but Drew overpowers him and levels him with the Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew calls for the Claymore Kick as fans count with him. Jinder gets up and Drew nails the Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Kayla Braxton interviews Drew in the ring and asks if it bothers him that Corbin and his friends were having a laugh at Drew’s expense backstage. Drew goes on about how no one can stand Corbin and he has no locker room respect. Drew says he will be doing the world a favor when he beats Corbin at WrestleMania. Drew says Corbin may be undefeated as Happy Corbin, but all good things must come to an end and he will take Corbin out at WrestleMania. Drew grabs his sword and celebrates some more as the music hits. We go backstage to the poker game as Moss cracks another joke about Drew. Corbin looks a bit worried.

– We see what happened during the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns contract signing last week. We will re-visit the carnage tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Ronda Rousey warming up backstage.

– Tonight’s Progressive-sponsored Match Flo video looks back at last week’s WrestleMania 38 contract signing between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Rick Boogs with his guitar. He gives a grand introduction for Shinsuke Nakamura and out he comes. They head to the ring together but SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos suddenly attack from behind. The Usos destroy Boogs and Nakamura, and leave them laying. Officials come over to check on Boogs and Nakamura as The Usos step back and raise their fingers in the air.

The music of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns suddenly hits and out he comes with Paul Heyman, to mostly cheers it sounds like. Cole says it all makes sense now – The Usos took out Nakamura and Boogs because The Tribal Chief wanted to be acknowledged and felt like it was his time to come to the ring on his show. The Bloodline stands tall at the entrance-way and raise their fingers in the air as the pyro goes off. They head to the ring together.

The Bloodline enters the ring now. They raise their titles in the air as more pyro goes off. Reigns holds his hand out and Heyman places a mic in his palm. Fans chant “Roman!” now. Reigns smiles and calls on Miami to acknowledge him. Some boo but there are more cheers than usual tonight. Reigns says tomorrow night he and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend their titles at Madison Square Garden. Reigns says we already know what he’s going to do – he will smash whoever steps up and send them to the back of the line like he’s been doing. Reigns says Lesnar’s defense is where it gets interesting. He says not all of us want to see Brock with that title, or even make it to WrestleMania. Not Reigns, though, he wants Brock to make it to WrestleMania as champion and hand-deliver the title to The Tribal Chief.

Reigns gets Heyman to say his “not a prediction, but a spoiler” line. Reigns asks if they should give Miami a spoiler tonight. Reigns says he’s like Babe Ruth, he calls his shot and doesn’t miss. Just look at WrestleMania 37 last year. Reigns says he’s going to call his shot again this year. He says in the biggest match of all-time, he’s going to smash Lesnar, pin Lesnar, and stand over Lesnar with both titles in the air as about $5 million worth of fireworks go off. He says Lesnar will have no choice but to acknowledge him. Reigns starts yelling about being acknowledged. Cole says Lesnar is definitely in Roman’s head. Reigns says at WrestleMania… Brock Lesnar will acknowledge him. Reigns drops the mic and The Bloodline raises their fingers in the air one more time as the music starts up. Reigns shows love to The Usos and then exits the ring as they prepare to defend their titles.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, get hyped up together as they watch their cousin head to the back. They stand tall with the titles as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. The Usos look on from the ring. The bell rings and Erik takes Jimmy down, then sends him out of the ring. Jey runs in and Erik also tosses him to the floor. Ivar charges at ringside and barrels through the champs. Ivar goes to the top and hits a flying splash to Jimmy but he kicks out just in time. Jey saves Jimmy from a Viking Experience. Ivar gets sent into the ring post. Jey tags in and they drop Erik with a big double team. They work Ivar over at ringside some more.

Jey tags back in and talks some trash while beating Erik around and against the barrier. Erik fights back but Jey sends him face-first into the ring post. Jimmy tags back in and they both toss Erik over the barrier, into the timekeeper’s area. The Usos stand tall and pose at ringside as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the match. Ivar hits a big splash at one point but Uso kicks out at 2. Jimmy goes up top for a splash but Erik gets his knees up. Jimmy takes a big Viking Experience but Jey makes the save just in time and The Vikings can’t believe it. Ivar is slow to roll for a tag. Erik and Jey tag in at the same time. Erik sends Jey into Ivar’s arms. Jimmy with distraction, allowing Jey to get free and superkick Erik.

Jey distracts the referee, allowing Jimmy to superkick Erik. Jey rolls him for a close 2 count. Uso then kicks out at 2. Jimmy tags in and superkicks Erik. They then deliver the 1D (fka the 3D) for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos take the titles and celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Jimmy and Jey watch from the corner as Erik and Ivar recover.

– We see footage from earlier today of Big E and Kofi Kingston riding their quad backstage.

Sheamus vs. Big E

We go back to the ring and out comes Big E with Kofi Kingston. They’re riding the four-wheeler down the ramp and around the ring. Big E is driving and Kofi is slapping hands with people from the back. They park it and hit the ring to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania 38 promo. We see Sonya Deville backstage getting ready for the main event. We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus with Ridge Holland. They stop and take a look at the four-wheeler at ringside. We see footage from last week where Kofi and Big E rode off after having backstage words with Sheamus and Holland. Sheamus argues with Big E and the referee before the match begins. Kofi stands on the quad and honks the horn to the tune of The New Day chant.

Holland comes from behind and smacks Kofi in the back with a steel chair, knocking him off the quad. Big E comes over to the ropes to see what’s going on but Sheamus takes him out from behind with a chop block to the knee. Holland beats on the quad with the chair while Sheamus works Big E over in the ring. Sheamus hops on the four-wheeler and rides away with Holland on the back. Fans boo them. We see Big E trying to recover in the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a plug for The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame induction. Cole shows us footage of Sheamus and Ridge Holland destroying Big E’s four-wheeler in the parking lot during the commercial break.

– We see what happened earlier with Sami Zayn ranting into the camera and challenging Johnny Knoxville to a WrestleMania 38 match after he lost the WWE Intercontinental Title to Ricochet. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Knoxville now. She asks for his response to Sami’s WrestleMania challenge. Knoxville says Sami is a sad, strange little man and he only came here tonight to remind him he’s the Intercontinental Chump, which is the message on his custom t-shirt tonight. Knoxville talks about how he’s put his body through more than Zayn has, and says he’s not scared to get into the ring with a low-down cheat like Zayn. Knoxville says he will see Zayn at WrestleMania. Knoxville starts a “Sami sucks!” chant and some of the fans in the arena join him.

– Happy Corbin is backstage playing darts with Madcap Moss. Corbin isn’t looking when Drew McIntyre’s sword suddenly launches into the dart board. Corbin retreats and Drew smiles at the camera.

– Cole shows us a video package of recent happenings in the feud between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Sonya Deville. Fans boo as Deville heads to the ring. Deville hits the ring to pose and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Deville having words with referee Charles Robinson. The music hits and out comes Ronda Rousey for her SmackDown in-ring debut. Cole points to how she has a brace on her knee. Rousey and Deville face off in the middle of the ring but the music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The bell rings and Flair heads to the announce table as Deville taunts Rousey. Rousey slaps her.

Deville charges but gets kicked. Rousey dodges a shot and takes Deville down, then delivers another takedown. Rousey struggles for the armbar but Flair jumps on the apron for a distraction. Rousey comes over to Flair at the ropes but Deville takes her down from behind with a chop block to the injured knee. Flair returns to the announce table. Deville unloads with kicks in the corner now. Deville plays to the crowd for some boos while talking trash about Rousey.

Rousey tries to get out of the corner but Deville slams her back down and delivers a running knee to the face. Rousey kicks out at 2. Fans rally for Rousey as Deville grounds her in a chinlock. Deville keeps Rousey grounded while talking trash to her. Deville slams Rousey back to the mat and takes her back down into another hold. Rousey comes back and uses the ropes on Deville as the referee counts.

Rousey mounts offense now. Rousey with a running knee to send Deville into the corner. Rousey with rights and lefts. Rousey blocks a shot and slams Deville three times by her arm. Rousey scoops Deville to her shoulders and drops her with her Piper’s Pit finisher. Rousey asks who wants a souvenir tonight, meaning Deville’s arm. Rousey then drops down with the armbar on Deville. Deville quickly taps for the finish.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Flair tells Cole and McAfee that she is not impressed by the armbar, calling Rousey a one-trick pony. Rousey wants Flair to come into the ring. Flair notices this and takes the headset off, and moves towards the ring. Flair takes her time entering the ring and tells Rousey to back away. Rousey charges and takes Flair down, then goes right into the ankle lock submission. Flair quickly starts tapping as Rousey tightens the hold in the middle of the ring. Flair screams out and the referee finally gets Rousey to let go. Flair limps around at ringside as Rousey taunts her. Rousey is all smiles as she looks up at the WrestleMania 38 sign. Rousey’s music starts back up as Flair sells the hurt ankle at ringside. We go to a replay of the ankle lock. Rousey bounces around some more and smirks at Flair as SmackDown goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.