Drew McIntyre responds to what fans are saying about his WrestleMania match

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter last night this respond to fan feedback over his WrestleMania 38 match.

As noted, WWE announced on Thursday that McIntyre will face Happy Baron Corbin in singles action during Night One of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Saturday. This will be the blow-off to McIntyre’s lengthy feud with Corbin and Madcap Moss.

In an update, Thursday’s announcement led to a significant amount of negative feedback from fans on social media, with a general feeling that McIntyre deserves better for The Grandest Stage of Them All. WrestleMania 36 saw McIntyre win the WWE Title from current champion Brock Lesnar, while WrestleMania 37 featured McIntyre dropping the title to Bobby Lashley.

McIntyre responded to the feedback and said his time in a top WrestleMania match will come again. He also gave praise to Corbin.

“I’ve seen your responses and I appreciate the support. I’m in this industry to win titles and be in marquee fights, my time will come again. Corbin is a hell of a competitor, however he’s proved to be about as smart as he is funny picking a fight with me,” he wrote.

McIntyre attached a video promo to the tweet, filmed earlier in the day at the WrestleMania 38 mural reveal in Dallas. While McIntyre vs. Corbin has been expected for WrestleMania, McIntyre noted in the video that he just found out about the match when the rest of the world did, thanks to the internet.

“Here we are, Dallas, Texas. Hot, hot, hot. Dallas, TX, is hot. I shouldn’t’ve wore this outfit, but it’s not just hot because the weather all year around here, it’s hot because we’re about 30 days out from WrestleMania,” McIntyre said. “The temperature is jacking up, and to jack it up even more, what did we just find out? Oh, WrestleMania Saturday, it’s just McIntyre vs. Corbin, that’s right.

“I just read about it on the internet like everybody else, about 10 minutes ago, but that’s OK, that’s the match I wanted. I thought I was going to have to, you know, jump through some hoops, play some games, cut some deals under the table, pass some money to some people, but the match is official. That means Corbin is going to be worrying about this match from now until ‘Mania.”

McIntyre finished the promo with a warning for Corbin, and a joke.

Stay tuned for more. You can see McIntyre’s full tweet with video below: