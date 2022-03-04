Cody Rhodes WWE note

WWE creative is reportedly working on plans for Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has been rumored to be headed back to WWE ever since he left AEW last month. In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the WWE creative team is actively working on return plans for Rhodes.

There’s no timeframe for Rhodes’ return to WWE, but this new Observer report notes that unless the deal falls through, Rhodes will be returning soon.

There’s been speculation on WWE holding Rhodes’ return off until the RAW After WrestleMania, which is the biggest TV show of the year. Nothing has been confirmed but Rhodes returning on that RAW seems more likely than a return at WrestleMania 38 does.

It’s believed that Brandi Rhodes will not be returning to WWE with her husband.

Stay tuned for more on Rhodes.