AEW hits first $1M gate from day one of Double Or Nothing ticket sales

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening and revealed first day ticket sales success for Double Or Nothing.

Khan revealed today that the first day of Double Or Nothing ticket sales gave AEW their first-ever gate of $1 million.

“It’s Friday, you know what that means: #AEWRampage Live TONIGHT on @TNTdrama on the Road to Revolution this Sunday, and tonight we’re celebrating a milestone because today #DoubleOrNothing 1st day sales just gave us our 1st EVER $1 Million gate! Let’s celebrate tonight @ Rampage!,” he wrote.

Khan called on fans to celebrate the milestone with tonight’s live Rampage from Orlando, which is the Revolution go-home show. You can click here for the card for the show. Be sure to join us for full coverage at 10pm ET.

It was noted by @WrestleTix that the maximum possible capacity would be a little over 14,000, if every section was opened, but as of this evening not every upper deck was opened, according to the AXS ticket map. However, the entire lower bowl is already sold out.

Tickets also went on sale today for the live AEW Dynamite and live AEW Rampage during Double Or Nothing Week. Both are scheduled to take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Vegas, serving as the go-home shows to the pay-per-view. AEW was selling a three-day combo ticket to all three events, but it looks like the combo ticket is sold out.

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will take place on May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, NV. The finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments will take place that night with Dr. Martha Hart appearing live to present the winners with the trophy, The Owen Cup.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Khan’s full tweet below: