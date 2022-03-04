3/4/22 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

—

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship – Three-Way Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

Guevara and Allin join forces against Idolo, but Idolo ducks to the floor. They follow him out, but Idolo gets back into the ring. They get back into the ring, and Allin sends Idolo to the corner with an arm-drag. Allin and Guevara deliver shots to Idolo in the corner, and Allin drops Idolo with Code Red. Allin goes for the cover, but Guevara breaks it up and rolls Allin up for two. Idolo goes to the floor as Allin and Guevara go after each other now. Allin applies a side-headlock, but Guevara sends him off the ropes and takes him down. Guevara takes Allin to the corner and delivers chops, and then sets him up top. Guevara goes for a suplex, but Idolo gets back into the ring and power bombs Guevara and Allin to the mat. Idolo keeps control of the match as the show heads to a commercial.