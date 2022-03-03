WWE ends partnership with Russian broadcaster, shuts WWE Network down in Russia

Mar 3, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match, and shut down the WWE Network in Russia effective immediately.

WWE announced their response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine today.

“The move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38,” it was noted in the press release issued to us.

WWE joins numerous companies and sports organizations that have parted ways with their Russian partners due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Stay tuned for more.

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    March 3, 2022 at 11:47 am

    WWE BREAKING NEW$: Following the $uc$e$$ of our partner$hip with $audi Arabia, WWE is proud to announce that $tarting in 2023, Ru$$ia will be the permanent ho$t of the $urvivor $erie$.

