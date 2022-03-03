Val Venis critical of WWE shutting down the network in Russia
As previously reported, WWE announced it is terminating broadcast relationships with Russia and has ended WWE Network services in the country. Former WWE superstar Val Venis reacted…
WOW! #WWE just cancelled the TV network deal in Russia. Bad move. Very bad move. Why would WWE punish PRIVATE SECTOR WWE fans for something they had nothing to do with? Stupid. Just stupid.
— Val Venis "Hello Ladies!"💯🙏❤💨🌲 (@ValVenisEnt) March 3, 2022
Val Venis getting involved in stuff he clearly knows nothing about.