The Undertaker to be inducted by Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he will be doing the honors for Taker as he goes into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Vince praised Taker, the man and the character, and said this induction will be one of the hardest things he’s ever done because he loves Taker.

Vince has inducted just a few names over the years – former executive and mayor James Dudley in 1994, Steve Austin in 2009, and Donald Trump in 2013.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, after the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air that night.

Stay tuned for more as WWE will be announcing more 2022 Hall of Famers soon.