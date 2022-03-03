Rousey comments on the Velasquez shooting, D’Lo Brown replaced, Cruise a free agent, more

Mar 3, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Ronda Rousey comments on the Cain Velasquez shooting situation

PWInsider reports that D’Lo Brown, who has been absent from the Impact Wrestling commentary team, will not be returning to the broadcasting side any time soon. Brown was written out of the role after he was attacked by Honor No More and was replaced by Matthew Rehwoldt.

– Ring announcer Bobby Cruise no longer under contract with Ring of Honor…

– Another comment on last night’s big announcement

