Rousey comments on the Velasquez shooting, D’Lo Brown replaced, Cruise a free agent, more

– Ronda Rousey comments on the Cain Velasquez shooting situation…

I would have done the same thing if not worse #freeCainVelasquez — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 3, 2022

– PWInsider reports that D’Lo Brown, who has been absent from the Impact Wrestling commentary team, will not be returning to the broadcasting side any time soon. Brown was written out of the role after he was attacked by Honor No More and was replaced by Matthew Rehwoldt.

– Ring announcer Bobby Cruise no longer under contract with Ring of Honor…

I’m no longer under contract to ROH as most people know so I don’t just assume I have a job now. But aside from that, this is good for pro wrestling. @TonyKhan has been a fan for years & obviously knows business so this puts ROH in a much better spot than it was in yesterday. — Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) March 3, 2022

– Another comment on last night’s big announcement…

ROH- AEW 🔥 holly shit — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) March 3, 2022

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)