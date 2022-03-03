ROH video library adds ammo for AEW streaming service

Tony Khan’s announcement of the purchase of Ring of Honor places AEW in a good position now to launch its own streaming service, either a stand alone or else opting to go WWE’s way with teaming up with another major service, such as the WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max.

The deal to purchase ROH also came with the full video library, and in its 20-year history, the independent promotion amassed a few thousand hours in television footage. The video library was the most important and most valuable part of the deal.

Through this transaction, Tony Khan now also owns footage from the early careers of some of the top names in this business, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and many others.

In the press release, Khan said that he would be immediately exploring opportunities to make the ROH video library available to fans.