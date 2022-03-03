Roderick Strong works NXT UK tapings

Roderick Strong made his WWE NXT UK debut at Wednesday’s tapings.

WWE held another round of NXT UK TV tapings from BT Sports Studios in London, England on Wednesday, and Strong made his debut there. The Diamond Mine’s Malcolm Bivens was not there.

Strong worked a match against Wolfgang at Wednesday’s tapings, but there’s no word on who else he will be wrestling this week.

This was Strong’s first match since The Diamond Mine took a six-man loss to Imperium on the February 1 NXT TV show. Before that, Strong lost a SmackDown dark match to Tommaso Ciampa on January 28, lost to T-BAR on the January 27 WWE Main Event episode, lost a SmackDown dark match to LA Knight on January 21, took a loss against Gunther on the January 18 NXT TV show, and dropped the NXT Cruiserweight Title to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in the Title Unification bout at New Year’s Evil on January 4. Strong’s 2021 ended with a successful title defense over Joe Gacy at WarGames on December 5, but then he took another loss to NXT Champion Bron Breakker on December 14.

Stay tuned for more on Strong in NXT UK. You can see a few photos from the taping below: