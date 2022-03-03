New match for WrestleMania Saturday

WWE has announced Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin for WrestleMania 38.

McIntyre has feuded with Corbin and Madcap Moss for a few months now, and this match has been rumored for The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE has just confirmed the match for Night One of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Saturday.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night Two: Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee

Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (c)