New match for WrestleMania Saturday
WWE has announced Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin for WrestleMania 38.
McIntyre has feuded with Corbin and Madcap Moss for a few months now, and this match has been rumored for The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE has just confirmed the match for Night One of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Saturday.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night Two: Winner Takes All Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee
Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (c)