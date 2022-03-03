Impact Wrestling 3/3/22

Join us for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling starting at 8pm.

The show begins will a vignette on Eddie Edwards and his betrayal of Impact Wrestling. The Bullet Club is also featured. Their feud with Violent by Design and The Guerillas of Destiny is also featured.

Match 1. Eddie Edwards VS Steve Maclin

The two meet on the floor and start slugging it out to start the live action. The fight is on heavy before the bell even rings. Finally in the ring, Maclin is on the offense and connects with some heavy boots to the midsection. He then dives on Edwards on the floor. They both re-enter the ring and Maclin gets a count of two. The two stand up and trade chops. Eddie hits a blue thunder bomb for a count of two. Again the two trade punches and chops. Eddie gets the best of it this time and then he starts yelling at the crowd, before dropping Maclin with a clothesline. Eddie then lays in some more chops. He hits Maclin 6 times, but Maclin fights out of it with chops of his own. Maclin actually is hearing cheers. The two continue trading European forearms. Maclin connects with a backbreaker and clothesline. He then hits a back suplex. Maclin heads to the top, but Eddie crotches him on the turnbuckle. Eddie then mounts the turnbuckle, only to get dropped backwards into the tree of woe. Maclin then charges with a brutal knee to the mid section. Eddie tumbles to the arena floor. Maclin tosses him back in. Eddie grabs a kendo stick and smashes Maclin over the head. The ref ends the match on DQ.

Winner. Steve Maclin

Team Impact hits the ring to stop Eddie from continuing the beatdown. Eddie bails to the ramp, where Honor No More greet him. Maria Kanellis grabs the mic and cuts a long promo about the puppets of Impact. Heath and Vincent go verbally at it next. Heath challenges Vincent to a match. Honor no More enter and the next match will be next.

Match 2. Heath (with Team Impact) VS Vincent (With Honor No More)

The two stand in the ring. They couldn’t look more different. Vincent drops Heath with a back elbow off a whip. This just seems to piss Heath off. Vincent then takes him down and locks on a quick leg scissors. Heath breaks free. Heath then whips Vincent into the corner and mounts him for the 10 punches. He then slams his head 10 times into the top turnbuckle. After taking an elbow, Vincent connects with a clothesline off a whip. He then hits a spinning neck breaker. Heath kicks Vincent in desperation and then connects with a inverted atomic drop for a count of two. Heath gets distracted by Matt Tavin on the outside and Vincent hits another neck breaker. We go to break.

Heath takes a Russian leg sweep as we return. Vincent gets a two count. The fans chant this is awesome. Vincent then hits a side suplex/flatliner combo for another two count. The Heath chants are loud. Heath drives Vincent into the corner, Vincent climbs the ropes only to get suplexed. Both struggle to get to their feet, but Heath is quicker to the punch. He then pump kicks Vincent. Vincent dodges a splash and hits Red Room for a two count off the top rope. Heath blocks a another leg sweep and hits a wake up call for the win.

Winner. Heath.

Honor No More try to attack, but Team Impact makes the save. Moose enters from nowhere to attack Heath, but Heath drops the Impact World Champion with another Wake up Call.