Buff Bagwell moving in with Diamond Dallas Page

Marcus “Buff” Bagwell posted on Facebook:

I hate to do this, but due to me moving in with DDP this week to get the help I need and work on a new project called “Change or Die” I have to postpone my Orlando and Melbourne, FL appearances for this weekend.

We will announce a new date very soon, you can get your refund at Where you originally purchased your tickets.

I’m deeply sorry for this, but I have to get myself together to be the best Marcus Bagwell possible.

I’ll still be in Ohio next weekend for our live show and Wrestlecon March 31st-April 2nd