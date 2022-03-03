AEW Double or Nothing 2022 tickets on pre-sale now

The pre-sale for Double or Nothing kicks off today on AXS.COM and fans can get their tickets for the May AEW pay-per-view using the code 702DON22.

A three-day combo ticket, which gets you access to Dynamite, Rampage, and Double or Nothing, is also available and the same code is valid. The code is not valid for the single Dynamite and Rampage tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, March 4, at 10AM PT.

Three-day combo tickets are priced at $92.20, $157.60, and $250.25 while tickets for Double or Nothing are $48.60, $70.40, 492.20, and $141.25. All prices above are without taxes and fees.

Double or Nothing will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas while both Dynamite and Rampage before it are at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

A huge demand is expected for this show, which returns to Las Vegas following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Double or Nothing was at the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.