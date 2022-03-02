Tony Khan announces agreement to acquire ROH
Video Library, Brand Assets, Intellectual Property from
Independent Professional Wrestling’s Most Prestigious Promotion
Purchased Under New Partnership with Tony Khan —
March 2, 2022 – Moments ago on AEW: Dynamite live on TBS, it was announced that Tony
Khan has agreed to acquire the assets of Ring of Honor Wrestling Entertainment, LLC from
Sinclair Broadcast Group, including the promotion’s extensive video library dating back to 2002,
brand assets, intellectual property, production equipment and more.
Known widely as the independent promotion that birthed some of wrestling’s biggest stars of
today, including AEW’s CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, and highlighted dozens of members of
the AEW roster, Ring of Honor’s purchase signifies a new chapter in the future of professional
wrestling as AEW’s meteoric rise continues to draw the youngest-skewing wrestling audience
on television.
“Ring of Honor’s influence on modern professional wrestling is etched permanently in the
history books, and this acquisition ensures that its legacy will be kept alive and treated with the
utmost respect,” said Tony Khan, CEO of AEW, Chief Football Strategy Officer of the Jacksonville
Jaguars and GM/Sporting Director of Fulham F.C. “This deal adds thousands of hours of content
to our rapidly growing library and creates new opportunities to expand our footprint on a
national and global scale, while having the potential to produce new content under the ROH
banner. I will immediately begin exploring opportunities to make ROH’s video library available
to fans, who’ll have the opportunity to witness the beginnings of the careers of some of AEW’s
biggest stars.”
More than 40 members of the AEW roster have appeared in Ring of Honor during their careers.
The promotion launched the careers of numerous AEW superstars, including CM Punk, Bryan
Danielson, Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker and Adam Cole. Additional members of the AEW
roster have made their mark in ROH, including the late Brodie Lee, The Young Bucks, Kenny
Omega, ReDragon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly), Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent? Beretta),
Jay Lethal, Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, Mercedes Martinez, Serena Deeb, Frankie Kazarian,
Scorpio Sky, Keith Lee, Eddie Kingston, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, QT Marshall, Danhausen, Lance
Archer, Griff Garrison, Thunder Rosa, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy, Ethan Page,
Austin Gunn, PAC, Kip Sabian, Jon Moxley, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer
and Sonjay Dutt.
“Ring of Honor has produced some of the best professional wrestlers over the past 20 years,
but more importantly, it created a family. I will be forever grateful to everyone in the ROH
family who has worked tirelessly for the past two decades to take ROH to levels previously
unimagined,” said Joe Koff, Chief Operating Officer, Ring of Honor Wrestling. “Tony has the
utmost appreciation and respect for Ring of Honor, and I’m truly excited to see how he
continues the legacy.”
This acquisition will be completed through an entity that is wholly-owned by Tony Khan.
Further details about the extent of this acquisition will be announced in the coming week.
